Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

35 E Yale

35 E Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

35 E Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Absolutely Elegant and stylish home in the prestigious community of Woodbridge Estates located in the highly desirable North Lake in the city of Irvine within Award-winning Irvine School District. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms Lincoln Model home showcase a real pride of ownership with upgraded flooring, updated windows throughout. It is ready for the new owner to move-in. As soon as you step into this sweet home, you will be greeted by a very open floor plan with a cozy living room opens to a formal dining room. The sweet home also offers a large remodeled kitchen with a gas stove and double oven, tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances, adjacent to a good size family room that opens onto a beautifully oversized fully landscaped serene backyard for relaxation. Additional upgrades include: double pane Millgard windows, LED recessed lights with dimmers, a custom Carrara marble master shower with dual controls and two shower heads, custom master bedroom closets, etc.  Enjoy the wonderful amenities of Woodbridge and lifestyle with North Lake, two beach lagoons, pools,  spas, tennis courts, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, and a fitness course. Minutes away from multiple nearby entertainment and shopping plazas including Woodbridge Village Center, Crossroad Plaza, Alton Square, and Oak Creek Shopping Center – this is one of the most convenient homes you’ll find in Irvine. No Mello-Roos. A must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 E Yale have any available units?
35 E Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 E Yale have?
Some of 35 E Yale's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 E Yale currently offering any rent specials?
35 E Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 E Yale pet-friendly?
No, 35 E Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 E Yale offer parking?
Yes, 35 E Yale offers parking.
Does 35 E Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 E Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 E Yale have a pool?
Yes, 35 E Yale has a pool.
Does 35 E Yale have accessible units?
No, 35 E Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 35 E Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 E Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 E Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 E Yale does not have units with air conditioning.

