garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Absolutely Elegant and stylish home in the prestigious community of Woodbridge Estates located in the highly desirable North Lake in the city of Irvine within Award-winning Irvine School District. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms Lincoln Model home showcase a real pride of ownership with upgraded flooring, updated windows throughout. It is ready for the new owner to move-in. As soon as you step into this sweet home, you will be greeted by a very open floor plan with a cozy living room opens to a formal dining room. The sweet home also offers a large remodeled kitchen with a gas stove and double oven, tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances, adjacent to a good size family room that opens onto a beautifully oversized fully landscaped serene backyard for relaxation. Additional upgrades include: double pane Millgard windows, LED recessed lights with dimmers, a custom Carrara marble master shower with dual controls and two shower heads, custom master bedroom closets, etc. Enjoy the wonderful amenities of Woodbridge and lifestyle with North Lake, two beach lagoons, pools, spas, tennis courts, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, and a fitness course. Minutes away from multiple nearby entertainment and shopping plazas including Woodbridge Village Center, Crossroad Plaza, Alton Square, and Oak Creek Shopping Center – this is one of the most convenient homes you’ll find in Irvine. No Mello-Roos. A must-see!