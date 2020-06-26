All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 35 Alexandria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Alexandria
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

35 Alexandria

35 Alexandria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

35 Alexandria, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rarely available floor plan in beautiful and quiet Westpark! This single family detached home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a half bath located downstairs. As you walk in the inviting double door entry, prepare to be amazed by the impressive living room with 2-story high cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and fabulous dramatic windows that bring in extra light. Separate laundry area on main floor. Home has upgraded granite countertop, flooring and tile and newer paint. Park your cars in a rare full size 2-car driveway with a convenient attached 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-style sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Award winning Irvine school district and close to UCI and minutes away from fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Alexandria have any available units?
35 Alexandria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Alexandria have?
Some of 35 Alexandria's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Alexandria currently offering any rent specials?
35 Alexandria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Alexandria pet-friendly?
No, 35 Alexandria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Alexandria offer parking?
Yes, 35 Alexandria offers parking.
Does 35 Alexandria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Alexandria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Alexandria have a pool?
Yes, 35 Alexandria has a pool.
Does 35 Alexandria have accessible units?
No, 35 Alexandria does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Alexandria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Alexandria has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Alexandria have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Alexandria does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology