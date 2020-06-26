35 Alexandria

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rarely available floor plan in beautiful and quiet Westpark! This single family detached home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a half bath located downstairs. As you walk in the inviting double door entry, prepare to be amazed by the impressive living room with 2-story high cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and fabulous dramatic windows that bring in extra light. Separate laundry area on main floor. Home has upgraded granite countertop, flooring and tile and newer paint. Park your cars in a rare full size 2-car driveway with a convenient attached 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-style sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Award winning Irvine school district and close to UCI and minutes away from fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation.