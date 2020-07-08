34 Santa Catalina Aisle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

The largest floor plan of Ravena model in the center of Irvine. Bright and airy open floor plan. ONE BEDROOM with full bath downstairs. This house has laminated wood floor throughout (NO CARPET). Formal living and dining room with high vaulted ceilings with Large french door. Upgraded granite tile kitchen counter. Master suite with walk-in closet. Private big back yard. Excellent Irvine schools. Community provides tennis court, pool and jacuzzi. Multiple parks and recreational biking and walking trials nearby. Within walking distance to Plaza Vista School, Target, numerous restaurants and lifestyle shops

Consider pet with pet deposit.