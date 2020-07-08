All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 AM

34 Santa Catalina Aisle

34 Santa Catalina Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

34 Santa Catalina Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
The largest floor plan of Ravena model in the center of Irvine. Bright and airy open floor plan. ONE BEDROOM with full bath downstairs. This house has laminated wood floor throughout (NO CARPET). Formal living and dining room with high vaulted ceilings with Large french door. Upgraded granite tile kitchen counter. Master suite with walk-in closet. Private big back yard. Excellent Irvine schools. Community provides tennis court, pool and jacuzzi. Multiple parks and recreational biking and walking trials nearby. Within walking distance to Plaza Vista School, Target, numerous restaurants and lifestyle shops
Consider pet with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have any available units?
34 Santa Catalina Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have?
Some of 34 Santa Catalina Aisle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Santa Catalina Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
34 Santa Catalina Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Santa Catalina Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle offers parking.
Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle has a pool.
Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have accessible units?
No, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

