Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM

34 Dovetail

34 Dovetail · No Longer Available
Location

34 Dovetail, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate single story townhouse located in the desirable community of Quail Hill. This end unit over looks the luscious courtyard with tranquil sounds of a beautiful water fountain. Open floor plan provides brand new 20 inch floor tiles, fresh neutral paint, partial wood floors, corian countertop, high ceiling, recessed lights, plantation shutters, entertainment center, tile fireplace, double mirror wardrobe and direct access to garage with epoxy coat floors & built-in storage. Rent also include refrigerator, washer & dryer. Community amenities offer resort style swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis and basketball courts, tot-lot, parks and trails. Award winning school. Convenient access to 405, 5, 133 FWY, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Canyon Art Festivals and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Dovetail have any available units?
34 Dovetail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Dovetail have?
Some of 34 Dovetail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Dovetail currently offering any rent specials?
34 Dovetail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Dovetail pet-friendly?
No, 34 Dovetail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Dovetail offer parking?
Yes, 34 Dovetail offers parking.
Does 34 Dovetail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Dovetail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Dovetail have a pool?
Yes, 34 Dovetail has a pool.
Does 34 Dovetail have accessible units?
No, 34 Dovetail does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Dovetail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Dovetail has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Dovetail have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Dovetail does not have units with air conditioning.
