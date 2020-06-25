34 Dovetail

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Immaculate single story townhouse located in the desirable community of Quail Hill. This end unit over looks the luscious courtyard with tranquil sounds of a beautiful water fountain. Open floor plan provides brand new 20 inch floor tiles, fresh neutral paint, partial wood floors, corian countertop, high ceiling, recessed lights, plantation shutters, entertainment center, tile fireplace, double mirror wardrobe and direct access to garage with epoxy coat floors & built-in storage. Rent also include refrigerator, washer & dryer. Community amenities offer resort style swimming pool, spa, gym, tennis and basketball courts, tot-lot, parks and trails. Award winning school. Convenient access to 405, 5, 133 FWY, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Canyon Art Festivals and Laguna Beach.