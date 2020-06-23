3357 Watermarke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Dorchester Model located on 3rd floor in this sophisticated Community Watermarke Place. This beautiful Condo has Granite countertops in the kitchen

which includes all stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Micro wave, Dishwasher, stove and Oven. Light & bright entertainers living room with Den/Office.

Enjoy pool and spa view from the balcony. The spacious master bedroom has a big window with walk-in closet. Two assigned parking spaces one is on 3rd floor and other one is on the top floor.

Amenities included 3 pools, 4 spas, basket ball court and Tennis courts, business center, clubhouse, fitness center, and Children play park. Also, included

are movie viewing room and Concierge Service. Conveniently, located very close to UCI, 405, 55, 73 FWYS, John Wayne airport and variety of restaurants and Grocery stores.