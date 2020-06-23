All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3357 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3357 Watermarke Place
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 PM

3357 Watermarke Place

3357 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3357 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Dorchester Model located on 3rd floor in this sophisticated Community Watermarke Place. This beautiful Condo has Granite countertops in the kitchen
which includes all stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Micro wave, Dishwasher, stove and Oven. Light & bright entertainers living room with Den/Office.
Enjoy pool and spa view from the balcony. The spacious master bedroom has a big window with walk-in closet. Two assigned parking spaces one is on 3rd floor and other one is on the top floor.
Amenities included 3 pools, 4 spas, basket ball court and Tennis courts, business center, clubhouse, fitness center, and Children play park. Also, included
are movie viewing room and Concierge Service. Conveniently, located very close to UCI, 405, 55, 73 FWYS, John Wayne airport and variety of restaurants and Grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3357 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3357 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3357 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3357 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3357 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3357 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3357 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3357 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3357 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3357 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3357 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3357 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3357 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology