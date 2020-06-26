All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3312 ASPEN GROVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3312 ASPEN GROVE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

3312 ASPEN GROVE

3312 Aspen Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3312 Aspen Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Bright, spacious, upper-level, private corner unit. Living space is above the garage, so no one is living below. Only one side is attached. Deck patio with view. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the common living area and newer carpet in bedrooms. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Spacious 2-car attached garage with plenty of storage space. Restaurants and shopping within walking distance. There are two associations - Oak Park and Oak Creek. Amenities include: junior Olympic size pools, spas, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have any available units?
3312 ASPEN GROVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have?
Some of 3312 ASPEN GROVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 ASPEN GROVE currently offering any rent specials?
3312 ASPEN GROVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 ASPEN GROVE pet-friendly?
No, 3312 ASPEN GROVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE offer parking?
Yes, 3312 ASPEN GROVE offers parking.
Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 ASPEN GROVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have a pool?
Yes, 3312 ASPEN GROVE has a pool.
Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have accessible units?
No, 3312 ASPEN GROVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 ASPEN GROVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 ASPEN GROVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 ASPEN GROVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology