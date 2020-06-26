3312 ASPEN GROVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Bright, spacious, upper-level, private corner unit. Living space is above the garage, so no one is living below. Only one side is attached. Deck patio with view. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the common living area and newer carpet in bedrooms. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Spacious 2-car attached garage with plenty of storage space. Restaurants and shopping within walking distance. There are two associations - Oak Park and Oak Creek. Amenities include: junior Olympic size pools, spas, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts.