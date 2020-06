Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Search no more! New apartment walking distance to shops and restaurants. Modern finishes and wood floors. Super clean - ALL surfaces steamed for each guest and cleaner than a hotel! Sleeps four, one queen bed & two single gel memory foam mattresses. Pools, 24hr. Gym, jacuzzi, and outdoor living space with BBQ. Rooftop entertainment area with pool table, tv, and fireplaces. Excellent central location with access to Interstates 405, 5, 55, and 73. Great for family or corporate stays!!