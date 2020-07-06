All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
33 Pawprint
33 Pawprint

33 Pawprint · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

33 Pawprint, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful single family detached Taylor Morrison home in Portola Springs. Lovely landscaped front and backyards. Highly upgraded Las Ventanas floorplan 1. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Gourmet kitchen. Granite countertops. GE stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. Neutral color interior paint. Custom carpet upstairs. Master bedroom walk-in closet. Large tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and detailed tile work in master bath. Wonderful community amenities include club house, pools, spas, BBQ stations. Irvine Unified School District. Close to Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Pawprint have any available units?
33 Pawprint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Pawprint have?
Some of 33 Pawprint's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Pawprint currently offering any rent specials?
33 Pawprint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Pawprint pet-friendly?
No, 33 Pawprint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Pawprint offer parking?
Yes, 33 Pawprint offers parking.
Does 33 Pawprint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Pawprint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Pawprint have a pool?
Yes, 33 Pawprint has a pool.
Does 33 Pawprint have accessible units?
No, 33 Pawprint does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Pawprint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Pawprint has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Pawprint have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Pawprint does not have units with air conditioning.

