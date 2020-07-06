33 Pawprint

Amenities
Beautiful single family detached Taylor Morrison home in Portola Springs. Lovely landscaped front and backyards. Highly upgraded Las Ventanas floorplan 1. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Gourmet kitchen. Granite countertops. GE stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. Neutral color interior paint. Custom carpet upstairs. Master bedroom walk-in closet. Large tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and detailed tile work in master bath. Wonderful community amenities include club house, pools, spas, BBQ stations. Irvine Unified School District. Close to Woodbury Town Center.