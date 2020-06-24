33 Castillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room pet friendly

Welcome home to this updated 3 bed +den home in Village of Northwood. - Spacious, updated 3 bedroom plus den home in Village of Northwood. Downstairs has wood laminate for easy maintenance. 1/2 bath for guests downstairs , Enjoy cooking in your upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new stove. Beautiful maple wood cabinets and drawers. Relax in your enclosed back yard, or in front of the fireplace on a cold evening. Upstairs den with vaulted ceiling perfect for office or media room . Master suite has large walk in closet, both bedrooms have large windows making this home bright and airy. The house has a 2 car garage with interior access and low maintenance back yard. Close to 5 freeway, The Market place, and award winning schools.

One small dog allowed.



Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



