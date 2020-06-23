33 Arbusto

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Here is an opportunity to make this your home at the end of a Cul-de-sac in Westpark one of the nicest areas in Irvine. As you enter the home, you are greeted by an open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings. The center of attraction on the ground floor is the gourmet kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, granite counters including full backsplash and a large island. Thermadore appliances and sub zero refrigerator adds additional class. There is a breakfast nook for informal eating, the kitchen opens to a large bright family room ideal for a cozy evening by the fire. A separate dining room for formal entertaining opens to the living room with its soaring cathedral ceiling, beautiful engineered wood flooring throughout the ground floor. Also on this level is a good sized bedroom with full bath, ideal for your guest/family member. Inside Laundry room with brand new Washer/Dryer and a sink by the 3 car garage. Spiral staircase to the second floor has enough space to use as a loft. There are 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom with his and hers walk in closet and master bath with two sinks, bath and shower with marble tile flooring and granite tops. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have a Jack n Jill bathroom while bedroom 4 is a junior master with its own en suite. Wrap around back yard with beautiful fenced swimming pool and spa leaving plenty of room to entertain your guests by the BBQ on your patio. Excellent Schools, Shopping and Neighborhood. Easy & quick access to I-5 and I-405 ramps.