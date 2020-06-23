All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

33 Arbusto

33 Arbusto · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

33 Arbusto, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Here is an opportunity to make this your home at the end of a Cul-de-sac in Westpark one of the nicest areas in Irvine. As you enter the home, you are greeted by an open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings. The center of attraction on the ground floor is the gourmet kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, granite counters including full backsplash and a large island. Thermadore appliances and sub zero refrigerator adds additional class. There is a breakfast nook for informal eating, the kitchen opens to a large bright family room ideal for a cozy evening by the fire. A separate dining room for formal entertaining opens to the living room with its soaring cathedral ceiling, beautiful engineered wood flooring throughout the ground floor. Also on this level is a good sized bedroom with full bath, ideal for your guest/family member. Inside Laundry room with brand new Washer/Dryer and a sink by the 3 car garage. Spiral staircase to the second floor has enough space to use as a loft. There are 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom with his and hers walk in closet and master bath with two sinks, bath and shower with marble tile flooring and granite tops. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have a Jack n Jill bathroom while bedroom 4 is a junior master with its own en suite. Wrap around back yard with beautiful fenced swimming pool and spa leaving plenty of room to entertain your guests by the BBQ on your patio. Excellent Schools, Shopping and Neighborhood. Easy & quick access to I-5 and I-405 ramps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Arbusto have any available units?
33 Arbusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Arbusto have?
Some of 33 Arbusto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Arbusto currently offering any rent specials?
33 Arbusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Arbusto pet-friendly?
No, 33 Arbusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Arbusto offer parking?
Yes, 33 Arbusto offers parking.
Does 33 Arbusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Arbusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Arbusto have a pool?
Yes, 33 Arbusto has a pool.
Does 33 Arbusto have accessible units?
No, 33 Arbusto does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Arbusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Arbusto has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Arbusto have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Arbusto does not have units with air conditioning.
