Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

328 Floral View

328 Floral View · No Longer Available
Location

328 Floral View, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2-year new Cypress Village corner lot town-home offers 3 bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths, private courtyard, 2-car attached garage, lifestyle kitchen with Bosch appliance package, white thermo-foil cabinets, counter-tops in quartz stone, generous island, master suites features a stall shower with 3"x 6" matte white tile surround and clear glass enclosure, dual under mount sinks, private commode, walk-in closets. Interior living with white thermo-foil cabinets, bull-nose corners throughout, LED recessed lighting, structured wiring with enhanced Cat-5E wire to support phone and internet, interior laundry for stacked washer and dryer. All of windows with custom made wood shutter. Parks, swimming pools and tot lots are just steps from home. Excellent Irvine Unified schools provide parents with peace of mind and a convenient Irvine location near shopping and leisure establishments. Easy access to FWY 5 & 133. Shows light & bright!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Floral View have any available units?
328 Floral View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 328 Floral View have?
Some of 328 Floral View's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Floral View currently offering any rent specials?
328 Floral View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Floral View pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Floral View is pet friendly.
Does 328 Floral View offer parking?
Yes, 328 Floral View offers parking.
Does 328 Floral View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Floral View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Floral View have a pool?
Yes, 328 Floral View has a pool.
Does 328 Floral View have accessible units?
No, 328 Floral View does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Floral View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Floral View has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Floral View have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Floral View does not have units with air conditioning.
