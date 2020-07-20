328 Floral View

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous 2-year new Cypress Village corner lot town-home offers 3 bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths, private courtyard, 2-car attached garage, lifestyle kitchen with Bosch appliance package, white thermo-foil cabinets, counter-tops in quartz stone, generous island, master suites features a stall shower with 3"x 6" matte white tile surround and clear glass enclosure, dual under mount sinks, private commode, walk-in closets. Interior living with white thermo-foil cabinets, bull-nose corners throughout, LED recessed lighting, structured wiring with enhanced Cat-5E wire to support phone and internet, interior laundry for stacked washer and dryer. All of windows with custom made wood shutter. Parks, swimming pools and tot lots are just steps from home. Excellent Irvine Unified schools provide parents with peace of mind and a convenient Irvine location near shopping and leisure establishments. Easy access to FWY 5 & 133. Shows light & bright!