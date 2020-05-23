All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

325 Placemark

325 Placemark · No Longer Available
Location

325 Placemark, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful New Condo in Irvine - This brand new two bedroom 4 bathroom home is ready for move in! The gate community is located in Uptown Irvine features resort style living with pool, jacuzzi, fireplaces and a private clubhouse with Wifi. The family will enjoy the barbeques, gardens, tot lots and private parks throughout the HOA maintained community.. New floors, paint kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The light and bright layout make this a refreshing place to call home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Placemark have any available units?
325 Placemark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 325 Placemark have?
Some of 325 Placemark's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Placemark currently offering any rent specials?
325 Placemark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Placemark pet-friendly?
No, 325 Placemark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 325 Placemark offer parking?
No, 325 Placemark does not offer parking.
Does 325 Placemark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Placemark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Placemark have a pool?
Yes, 325 Placemark has a pool.
Does 325 Placemark have accessible units?
No, 325 Placemark does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Placemark have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Placemark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Placemark have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Placemark does not have units with air conditioning.

