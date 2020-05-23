325 Placemark

Amenities

stainless steel pool playground clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful New Condo in Irvine - This brand new two bedroom 4 bathroom home is ready for move in! The gate community is located in Uptown Irvine features resort style living with pool, jacuzzi, fireplaces and a private clubhouse with Wifi. The family will enjoy the barbeques, gardens, tot lots and private parks throughout the HOA maintained community.. New floors, paint kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The light and bright layout make this a refreshing place to call home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626523)