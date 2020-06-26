All apartments in Irvine
32 Rossano
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

32 Rossano

32 Rossano · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

32 Rossano, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bdrm Dual Master Suites Home Irvine $2,700mo - Property Id: 166892

Smart and spacious home in Irvine's highly desirable Northwood Community. Dual master suites upstairs, each with mirrored wardrobes and en-suite baths plus a den downstairs with a half bath. New cool gray interior. Living room, dining room with vaulted ceilings, bright and roomy kitchen open to dining area and breakfast bar all flow through to large back yard with covered patio and raised garden, great for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Dual pane vinyl windows. Plantation shutters. Distinctive fireplace. Great AC and ceiling fans. Inside laundry room. Washer and Dryer in unit. Gated side entry. Large two car garage with direct access. Water filtration system. New sod in back yard. Close to Irvine's award winning schools and an endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. Convenient to the 5 and 261 freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166892p
Property Id 166892

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5218225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Rossano have any available units?
32 Rossano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Rossano have?
Some of 32 Rossano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Rossano currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rossano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Rossano pet-friendly?
No, 32 Rossano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Rossano offer parking?
Yes, 32 Rossano offers parking.
Does 32 Rossano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Rossano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Rossano have a pool?
No, 32 Rossano does not have a pool.
Does 32 Rossano have accessible units?
No, 32 Rossano does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Rossano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Rossano has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Rossano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Rossano has units with air conditioning.

