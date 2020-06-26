32 Rossano

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bdrm Dual Master Suites Home Irvine $2,700mo - Property Id: 166892



Smart and spacious home in Irvine's highly desirable Northwood Community. Dual master suites upstairs, each with mirrored wardrobes and en-suite baths plus a den downstairs with a half bath. New cool gray interior. Living room, dining room with vaulted ceilings, bright and roomy kitchen open to dining area and breakfast bar all flow through to large back yard with covered patio and raised garden, great for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Dual pane vinyl windows. Plantation shutters. Distinctive fireplace. Great AC and ceiling fans. Inside laundry room. Washer and Dryer in unit. Gated side entry. Large two car garage with direct access. Water filtration system. New sod in back yard. Close to Irvine's award winning schools and an endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. Convenient to the 5 and 261 freeways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166892p

Property Id 166892



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5218225)