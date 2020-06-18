All apartments in Irvine
313 Huntington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Huntington

313 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

313 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Cute 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in the heart of Irvine near the 5 freeway. This unit is in the village of Northwood and has wonderful community facilities such as pool and spa. It is a corner, end unit which lets in plenty of light and has a spacious, wrap around patio. Gourmet Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, recessed lighting, newer cabinetry, all appliances including fridge and electric stove. Convenient water filtration system is installed in kitchen sink. All bathrooms have been upgraded as well with newer granite counter vanities and cabinets. House has newer, dual paned windows installed for energy efficiency. The unit has been freshly painted and comes with washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Plenty of storage space in spacious closets. All three bedrooms are generously sized and located on the upper level. The property has brand new carpet on the upper level and laminate on the lower level for easy maintenance. There are two assigned, detached garage spaces for the unit. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. Conveniently located near shopping centers, Tustin Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine Public Library, Jeffery Spine Trail and more! To arrange a showing, please contact Kevyn at 714.724.3799.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Huntington have any available units?
313 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 313 Huntington have?
Some of 313 Huntington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
313 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 313 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 313 Huntington offer parking?
Yes, 313 Huntington offers parking.
Does 313 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Huntington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 313 Huntington has a pool.
Does 313 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 313 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Huntington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Huntington does not have units with air conditioning.
