313 Huntington

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in the heart of Irvine near the 5 freeway. This unit is in the village of Northwood and has wonderful community facilities such as pool and spa. It is a corner, end unit which lets in plenty of light and has a spacious, wrap around patio. Gourmet Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, recessed lighting, newer cabinetry, all appliances including fridge and electric stove. Convenient water filtration system is installed in kitchen sink. All bathrooms have been upgraded as well with newer granite counter vanities and cabinets. House has newer, dual paned windows installed for energy efficiency. The unit has been freshly painted and comes with washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Plenty of storage space in spacious closets. All three bedrooms are generously sized and located on the upper level. The property has brand new carpet on the upper level and laminate on the lower level for easy maintenance. There are two assigned, detached garage spaces for the unit. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. Conveniently located near shopping centers, Tustin Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine Public Library, Jeffery Spine Trail and more! To arrange a showing, please contact Kevyn at 714.724.3799.