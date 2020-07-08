3117 Watermarke Place

Amenities
Fantastic five star resort living! Conveniently locates at 1st floor! Most popular one-bedroom floor plan, one reserved parking space (#643)+ ample other parking spaces (see remarks)! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances , cozy bedroom suite with view of courtyard, spacious living room, comfortable patio, walk-in closet. Fully furnished! Watermarke is one of the best gated condos in Irvine, includes 24 hour concierge service, state of the art fitness center, parks, playgrounds, a movie theater, 3 swimming pools, 4 whirlpool spas, cabana, indoor basketball, clubhouse, library, tennis, and gated parking structures. Surrounded by the luscious greenery of the San Joaquin Nature Preserve & UCI Arboretum. Take a daily stroll through 11 miles of reinvigorating nature trails. Close to UCI, business centers and shopping.