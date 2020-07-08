All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

3117 Watermarke Place

3117 Watermarke · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Fantastic five star resort living! Conveniently locates at 1st floor! Most popular one-bedroom floor plan, one reserved parking space (#643)+ ample other parking spaces (see remarks)! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances , cozy bedroom suite with view of courtyard, spacious living room, comfortable patio, walk-in closet. Fully furnished! Watermarke is one of the best gated condos in Irvine, includes 24 hour concierge service, state of the art fitness center, parks, playgrounds, a movie theater, 3 swimming pools, 4 whirlpool spas, cabana, indoor basketball, clubhouse, library, tennis, and gated parking structures. Surrounded by the luscious greenery of the San Joaquin Nature Preserve & UCI Arboretum. Take a daily stroll through 11 miles of reinvigorating nature trails. Close to UCI, business centers and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3117 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3117 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3117 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3117 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3117 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3117 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3117 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3117 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

