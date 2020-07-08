3117 Watermarke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool media room tennis court

Fantastic five star resort living! Conveniently locates at 1st floor! Most popular one-bedroom floor plan, one reserved parking space (#643)+ ample other parking spaces (see remarks)! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances , cozy bedroom suite with view of courtyard, spacious living room, comfortable patio, walk-in closet. Fully furnished! Watermarke is one of the best gated condos in Irvine, includes 24 hour concierge service, state of the art fitness center, parks, playgrounds, a movie theater, 3 swimming pools, 4 whirlpool spas, cabana, indoor basketball, clubhouse, library, tennis, and gated parking structures. Surrounded by the luscious greenery of the San Joaquin Nature Preserve & UCI Arboretum. Take a daily stroll through 11 miles of reinvigorating nature trails. Close to UCI, business centers and shopping.