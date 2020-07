Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

EXQUISITE HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU WAITING FOR!!! SPACIOUS WELL PLAN INTERIOR WITH HUGE KITCHEN LOCATED ON CULL-DE-SAC. LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND MAIN BEDROOM SURROUNDED BY TRANQUIL WATER RUNNING POND!! NEW CARPETS & WOOD FLOOR UPSTAIRS! HOUSE INCLUDES BUILT IN BARBEQUE AND OUTSIDE TABLE & CHAIRS!!! DOORS AWAY FROM PUBLIC SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT AND PARK. GREAT CHANCE TO LIVE IN A HOME OF YOUR DREAM!!! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED