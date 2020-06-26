31 Entrada W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully UPGRADED in prestigious Park Paseo of Northwood Village!! Walk to famous NORTHWOOD HIGH and AWARD Wining SANTIAGO HILLS elementary school!! Located at the end of secluded CUL-DE-SAC right next to GREENBELT!! Dramatic OPEN layout with bright & sunny orientation that offers comfort & convenience. 2 MASTER SUITES (DOWNSTAIRS & UPSTAIRS!!). Spectacularly upgraded with gorgeous WOOD FLOORING throughout, DUAL PANED Windows & SLIDING doors, REMODELED kitchen & bathrooms, RECESS LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORING IN ALL BATHS, NEW interior/exterior PAINT, ceiling FANS & STACKED STONE FIREPLACE. Downstairs offers SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM with cathedral ceilings, FORMAL DINING, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE, and REMODELED GUEST BATH. Super LARGE MASTER SUITE (upstairs) features HUGE MASTER RETREAT, Large WALK-IN closet, 2 SKYLIGHTS & UPGRADED 2-Vanities Master Bath. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, GRANITE countertops, RECESS LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including REFRIGERATOR & MICROWAVE. Walk to Resort-style Association Amenities offering Pools, Spa, Tot Lots, Tennis & Beach Volleyball Courts, BBQ’s & Clubhouse. Walk to Hicks Canyon Trail, Parks & Shopping plaza.