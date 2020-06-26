All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

31 Entrada W

31 Entrada West · No Longer Available
Location

31 Entrada West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully UPGRADED in prestigious Park Paseo of Northwood Village!! Walk to famous NORTHWOOD HIGH and AWARD Wining SANTIAGO HILLS elementary school!! Located at the end of secluded CUL-DE-SAC right next to GREENBELT!! Dramatic OPEN layout with bright & sunny orientation that offers comfort & convenience. 2 MASTER SUITES (DOWNSTAIRS & UPSTAIRS!!). Spectacularly upgraded with gorgeous WOOD FLOORING throughout, DUAL PANED Windows & SLIDING doors, REMODELED kitchen & bathrooms, RECESS LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORING IN ALL BATHS, NEW interior/exterior PAINT, ceiling FANS & STACKED STONE FIREPLACE. Downstairs offers SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM with cathedral ceilings, FORMAL DINING, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE, and REMODELED GUEST BATH. Super LARGE MASTER SUITE (upstairs) features HUGE MASTER RETREAT, Large WALK-IN closet, 2 SKYLIGHTS & UPGRADED 2-Vanities Master Bath. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, GRANITE countertops, RECESS LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including REFRIGERATOR & MICROWAVE. Walk to Resort-style Association Amenities offering Pools, Spa, Tot Lots, Tennis & Beach Volleyball Courts, BBQ’s & Clubhouse. Walk to Hicks Canyon Trail, Parks & Shopping plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Entrada W have any available units?
31 Entrada W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Entrada W have?
Some of 31 Entrada W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Entrada W currently offering any rent specials?
31 Entrada W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Entrada W pet-friendly?
No, 31 Entrada W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Entrada W offer parking?
No, 31 Entrada W does not offer parking.
Does 31 Entrada W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Entrada W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Entrada W have a pool?
Yes, 31 Entrada W has a pool.
Does 31 Entrada W have accessible units?
No, 31 Entrada W does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Entrada W have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Entrada W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Entrada W have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Entrada W does not have units with air conditioning.

