Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*** Corner Lot Single Family 2,514 SqFt Home in Gated Northwood Estates *** Irvine's Finest Living *** 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 FULL Bathrooms Plus Loft *** Absolutely Gorgeous Home with Contemporary Design and many Tasteful Upgrades *** Open-Concept Floor Plan *** Light and Bright *** A Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and a Wine Cellar *** Butler’s Pantry and Recess Lighting *** Spacious Backyard with Luxurious Landscaping and built-in BBQ perfect for relaxation or a family gathering *** Direct Access 2 Car Garage *** Master Suite has 2 Walk-in Closets and Spa-Like Bath *** Perfectly Located to all of the Communities Amenities, Great Shopping, Dining and Freeways. Walking Distance to the Club House, Resort-caliber Pool, SPA, and Trails. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools. Must See Beautiful Home!!!