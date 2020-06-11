All apartments in Irvine
31 Bamboo

31 Bamboo · No Longer Available
Location

31 Bamboo, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*** Corner Lot Single Family 2,514 SqFt Home in Gated Northwood Estates *** Irvine's Finest Living *** 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 FULL Bathrooms Plus Loft *** Absolutely Gorgeous Home with Contemporary Design and many Tasteful Upgrades *** Open-Concept Floor Plan *** Light and Bright *** A Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and a Wine Cellar *** Butler’s Pantry and Recess Lighting *** Spacious Backyard with Luxurious Landscaping and built-in BBQ perfect for relaxation or a family gathering *** Direct Access 2 Car Garage *** Master Suite has 2 Walk-in Closets and Spa-Like Bath *** Perfectly Located to all of the Communities Amenities, Great Shopping, Dining and Freeways. Walking Distance to the Club House, Resort-caliber Pool, SPA, and Trails. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools. Must See Beautiful Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bamboo have any available units?
31 Bamboo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Bamboo have?
Some of 31 Bamboo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Bamboo currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bamboo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bamboo pet-friendly?
No, 31 Bamboo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Bamboo offer parking?
Yes, 31 Bamboo offers parking.
Does 31 Bamboo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Bamboo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bamboo have a pool?
Yes, 31 Bamboo has a pool.
Does 31 Bamboo have accessible units?
No, 31 Bamboo does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Bamboo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Bamboo has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Bamboo have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Bamboo does not have units with air conditioning.
