All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3004 Cherrywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3004 Cherrywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3004 Cherrywood

3004 Cherrywood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3004 Cherrywood, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Move in ready end unit in the quiet community of Oak Creek. This is the perfect clean and turnkey 2 bed 2.5 bath end unit to be leased in the best part of South Irvine. Close to the 405 freeway and walking distance to the market and many dining options. Owner has just replaced range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator with all new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the laundry room are ready for tenant to utilize as well. Large single 2 car garage is nice for direct access to the property. Just a few feet away from one of the many community pools and parks in the Oak Creek Community. Tenant will have access to all amenities of the 2 Associations. Schools are outstanding and are apart of the award winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Cherrywood have any available units?
3004 Cherrywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3004 Cherrywood have?
Some of 3004 Cherrywood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Cherrywood currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Cherrywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Cherrywood pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Cherrywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3004 Cherrywood offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Cherrywood offers parking.
Does 3004 Cherrywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Cherrywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Cherrywood have a pool?
Yes, 3004 Cherrywood has a pool.
Does 3004 Cherrywood have accessible units?
No, 3004 Cherrywood does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Cherrywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Cherrywood has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Cherrywood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Cherrywood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology