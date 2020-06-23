3004 Cherrywood

Amenities

Move in ready end unit in the quiet community of Oak Creek. This is the perfect clean and turnkey 2 bed 2.5 bath end unit to be leased in the best part of South Irvine. Close to the 405 freeway and walking distance to the market and many dining options. Owner has just replaced range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator with all new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the laundry room are ready for tenant to utilize as well. Large single 2 car garage is nice for direct access to the property. Just a few feet away from one of the many community pools and parks in the Oak Creek Community. Tenant will have access to all amenities of the 2 Associations. Schools are outstanding and are apart of the award winning Irvine Unified School District.