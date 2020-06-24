30 Snapdragon

Amenities

pool playground basketball court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Good location, 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in the center of Irvine. 10 minutes walking to two big Chinese supermarkets. Deerfield Elementary school is at cross of the street, Irvine unified school district. The property is fully furnished, just take your belonging to move in this beautiful house. Willows Park, Deerfield Community Park, and Presley Park are nearby, providing swimming pools, bike paths, spas, picnic areas, basketball courts, and playgrounds for relax and entertainment.