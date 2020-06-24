All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 30 Snapdragon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
30 Snapdragon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30 Snapdragon

30 Snapdragon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30 Snapdragon, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

pool
playground
basketball court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Good location, 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in the center of Irvine. 10 minutes walking to two big Chinese supermarkets. Deerfield Elementary school is at cross of the street, Irvine unified school district. The property is fully furnished, just take your belonging to move in this beautiful house. Willows Park, Deerfield Community Park, and Presley Park are nearby, providing swimming pools, bike paths, spas, picnic areas, basketball courts, and playgrounds for relax and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Snapdragon have any available units?
30 Snapdragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Snapdragon have?
Some of 30 Snapdragon's amenities include pool, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Snapdragon currently offering any rent specials?
30 Snapdragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Snapdragon pet-friendly?
No, 30 Snapdragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Snapdragon offer parking?
No, 30 Snapdragon does not offer parking.
Does 30 Snapdragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Snapdragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Snapdragon have a pool?
Yes, 30 Snapdragon has a pool.
Does 30 Snapdragon have accessible units?
No, 30 Snapdragon does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Snapdragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Snapdragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Snapdragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Snapdragon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology