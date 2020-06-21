All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:55 AM

3 Sunrose

3 Sunrose · (949) 510-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Sunrose, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous single level home in the heart of Turtle Rock. This home is light and bright and has been beautifully upgraded throughout with laminate flooring and granite counters. Double door entry leads into living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and granite counters. Master suite has a sky light, dual sink vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom. Den has been converted into a beautiful home office with gorgeous built-ins. The Yard is an entertainer's dream. Beautiful landscaping throughout with three different patio areas to entertain. Additional amenities include ceiling fans, dual pane windows and plantation shutters. This home is close to Bonita Canyon Elementary, University High School and UCI. Nearby John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, University Town Center, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Park and Newport Coast are all just minutes away. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle with wonderful HOA amenities such as pools, tennis courts, parks and play areas. Additionally, there are plenty of hiking trails nearby to enjoy nature at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Sunrose have any available units?
3 Sunrose has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Sunrose have?
Some of 3 Sunrose's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Sunrose currently offering any rent specials?
3 Sunrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Sunrose pet-friendly?
No, 3 Sunrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Sunrose offer parking?
Yes, 3 Sunrose does offer parking.
Does 3 Sunrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Sunrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Sunrose have a pool?
Yes, 3 Sunrose has a pool.
Does 3 Sunrose have accessible units?
No, 3 Sunrose does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Sunrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Sunrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Sunrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Sunrose does not have units with air conditioning.
