Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous single level home in the heart of Turtle Rock. This home is light and bright and has been beautifully upgraded throughout with laminate flooring and granite counters. Double door entry leads into living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and granite counters. Master suite has a sky light, dual sink vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom. Den has been converted into a beautiful home office with gorgeous built-ins. The Yard is an entertainer's dream. Beautiful landscaping throughout with three different patio areas to entertain. Additional amenities include ceiling fans, dual pane windows and plantation shutters. This home is close to Bonita Canyon Elementary, University High School and UCI. Nearby John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, University Town Center, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Park and Newport Coast are all just minutes away. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle with wonderful HOA amenities such as pools, tennis courts, parks and play areas. Additionally, there are plenty of hiking trails nearby to enjoy nature at its finest.