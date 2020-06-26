3 Silkleaf

Amenities

Single-family detached cottage home near Woodbridge's South Lake. *** Located inside the Yale Loop.*** Scraped and finished ceilings. Wood shutters. French doors to family room area. Bay window in kitchen. Granite counter top. White kitchen cabinets. Mirrored wardrobes in master room. All bed rooms upstairs w/ organizer. Downstairs office/den with shutter/patio door. Stainless refrigerator, washer/dryer included without warranty. Two car attached garage. Lots of storage. One of the best locations in the tract. Walking distance to Daybreak Park, Smokestone Park, Windjammer Park, and Woodbridge High, a California Distinguished School.