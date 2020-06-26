All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 1 2019

3 Silkleaf

3 Silkleaf · No Longer Available
Location

3 Silkleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-family detached cottage home near Woodbridge's South Lake. *** Located inside the Yale Loop.*** Scraped and finished ceilings. Wood shutters. French doors to family room area. Bay window in kitchen. Granite counter top. White kitchen cabinets. Mirrored wardrobes in master room. All bed rooms upstairs w/ organizer. Downstairs office/den with shutter/patio door. Stainless refrigerator, washer/dryer included without warranty. Two car attached garage. Lots of storage. One of the best locations in the tract. Walking distance to Daybreak Park, Smokestone Park, Windjammer Park, and Woodbridge High, a California Distinguished School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Silkleaf have any available units?
3 Silkleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Silkleaf have?
Some of 3 Silkleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Silkleaf currently offering any rent specials?
3 Silkleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Silkleaf pet-friendly?
No, 3 Silkleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Silkleaf offer parking?
Yes, 3 Silkleaf offers parking.
Does 3 Silkleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Silkleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Silkleaf have a pool?
No, 3 Silkleaf does not have a pool.
Does 3 Silkleaf have accessible units?
No, 3 Silkleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Silkleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Silkleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Silkleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Silkleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
