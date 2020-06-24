Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets range

Beautiful and super clean townhome in El Camino, Irvine. Spacious and airy and freshly painted with light and neutral colors. Open floor plan with bright living and dining area. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. An over sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. This home has a private patio that leads directly to the carport area. One storage unit in the patio. It is located near Irvine High School and the Olympic-size aquatic center along Walnut. The I-5 Freeway is 5 minutes away and 10 minutes from the Irvine Spectrum - a major entertainment center. Heritage Shopping Plaza is 5 minutes away with a Ralph's Grocery and a variety of ethnic foods. Close to the green belt.

Best price for a town home in Irvine with no one above or below.