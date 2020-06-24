All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

3 Dover

3 Dover · No Longer Available
Location

3 Dover, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and super clean townhome in El Camino, Irvine. Spacious and airy and freshly painted with light and neutral colors. Open floor plan with bright living and dining area. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. An over sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. This home has a private patio that leads directly to the carport area. One storage unit in the patio. It is located near Irvine High School and the Olympic-size aquatic center along Walnut. The I-5 Freeway is 5 minutes away and 10 minutes from the Irvine Spectrum - a major entertainment center. Heritage Shopping Plaza is 5 minutes away with a Ralph's Grocery and a variety of ethnic foods. Close to the green belt.
Best price for a town home in Irvine with no one above or below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Dover have any available units?
3 Dover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Dover have?
Some of 3 Dover's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Dover currently offering any rent specials?
3 Dover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Dover pet-friendly?
No, 3 Dover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Dover offer parking?
Yes, 3 Dover offers parking.
Does 3 Dover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Dover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Dover have a pool?
No, 3 Dover does not have a pool.
Does 3 Dover have accessible units?
No, 3 Dover does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Dover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Dover has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Dover have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Dover does not have units with air conditioning.
