3 Dos Rios

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar garage

Great Cul-de-sac location, Sophisticated Northpark Square 3,318 Sq.Ft., 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Home Nestled on an exceptionally private lot without house behind. Fabulous open floor plan features formal living room, separate family room with romantic fireplace, formal & nook dining. Main Floor Bedroom/Bath and 3-car attached Garage with built-in storage cabinets and finished flooring. Gourmet kitchen includes Granite Countertop, Center Island. Oversized Master Suite w/Retreat Area, Sun-Splashed Balcony, Dual his/her walk-in closets as well as master bath w/two sinks, built-in vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Designer upgrades incl. plantation shutters & custom window treatments, new custom paint, new wood flooring throughout the upstairs, upgraded stairway banister & built-in desk in upstairs Loft. Great Location! Minutes from all three schools. Close to shopping, coffee shops, Irvine/Tustin Market Place, Tustin Ranch golf course and freeways. A must see. Desire Award Winning Schools!!!