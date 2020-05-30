All apartments in Irvine
3 Dos Rios

3 Dos Rios · No Longer Available
Location

3 Dos Rios, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
Great Cul-de-sac location, Sophisticated Northpark Square 3,318 Sq.Ft., 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Home Nestled on an exceptionally private lot without house behind. Fabulous open floor plan features formal living room, separate family room with romantic fireplace, formal & nook dining. Main Floor Bedroom/Bath and 3-car attached Garage with built-in storage cabinets and finished flooring. Gourmet kitchen includes Granite Countertop, Center Island. Oversized Master Suite w/Retreat Area, Sun-Splashed Balcony, Dual his/her walk-in closets as well as master bath w/two sinks, built-in vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Designer upgrades incl. plantation shutters & custom window treatments, new custom paint, new wood flooring throughout the upstairs, upgraded stairway banister & built-in desk in upstairs Loft. Great Location! Minutes from all three schools. Close to shopping, coffee shops, Irvine/Tustin Market Place, Tustin Ranch golf course and freeways. A must see. Desire Award Winning Schools!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Dos Rios have any available units?
3 Dos Rios doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Dos Rios have?
Some of 3 Dos Rios's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Dos Rios currently offering any rent specials?
3 Dos Rios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Dos Rios pet-friendly?
No, 3 Dos Rios is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Dos Rios offer parking?
Yes, 3 Dos Rios offers parking.
Does 3 Dos Rios have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Dos Rios does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Dos Rios have a pool?
No, 3 Dos Rios does not have a pool.
Does 3 Dos Rios have accessible units?
No, 3 Dos Rios does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Dos Rios have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Dos Rios does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Dos Rios have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Dos Rios does not have units with air conditioning.
