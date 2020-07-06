3 Camellia

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Nestled in the gated community of Arbor Crest in Northwood Pointe this home boasts 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and approximately 4,335 square feet of open living space. FULLY FURNISHED with top of the line furniture and appliances throughout. Grand entry with a step-down formal family room and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, recessed lighting, fireplace and large windows providing tons of natural lighting. Remodeled kitchen opening to the living room with large kitchen island, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, built-in appliances and ample storage space! Cozy living room with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, custom shutters and a second fireplace. Downstairs offers an inside separate laundry room, a half bath, and 2 bedrooms with a jack-and-jill full bathroom. Upstairs offers 4 more bedrooms on one side of the home, including a large master suite with fireplace and master bathroom, and another large step down bedroom/bonus room on the other side of the home with private fireplace. Offering a another built-in work station/loft area upstairs, central air and heat, a 3-car garage and so much more! Situated on a large 9,951 square foot lot in a cul-de-sac with an entertainers dream backyard! Lush landscaping, providing lots of privacy, large swimming pool, jacuzzi and built-in fire pit. Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District and close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and the 5 freeway.