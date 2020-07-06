All apartments in Irvine
3 Camellia
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

3 Camellia

3 Camellia · No Longer Available
Location

3 Camellia, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home! Nestled in the gated community of Arbor Crest in Northwood Pointe this home boasts 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and approximately 4,335 square feet of open living space. FULLY FURNISHED with top of the line furniture and appliances throughout. Grand entry with a step-down formal family room and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, recessed lighting, fireplace and large windows providing tons of natural lighting. Remodeled kitchen opening to the living room with large kitchen island, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, built-in appliances and ample storage space! Cozy living room with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, custom shutters and a second fireplace. Downstairs offers an inside separate laundry room, a half bath, and 2 bedrooms with a jack-and-jill full bathroom. Upstairs offers 4 more bedrooms on one side of the home, including a large master suite with fireplace and master bathroom, and another large step down bedroom/bonus room on the other side of the home with private fireplace. Offering a another built-in work station/loft area upstairs, central air and heat, a 3-car garage and so much more! Situated on a large 9,951 square foot lot in a cul-de-sac with an entertainers dream backyard! Lush landscaping, providing lots of privacy, large swimming pool, jacuzzi and built-in fire pit. Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District and close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and the 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Camellia have any available units?
3 Camellia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Camellia have?
Some of 3 Camellia's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Camellia currently offering any rent specials?
3 Camellia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Camellia pet-friendly?
No, 3 Camellia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Camellia offer parking?
Yes, 3 Camellia offers parking.
Does 3 Camellia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Camellia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Camellia have a pool?
Yes, 3 Camellia has a pool.
Does 3 Camellia have accessible units?
No, 3 Camellia does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Camellia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Camellia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Camellia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Camellia has units with air conditioning.

