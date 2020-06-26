Amenities

Wow, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in desirable Wespark! GREAT LOCATION in the Trovata track. Walk to Plaza Vista Elementary, Plaza Park, tot lots, and the Crossroads shopping center a short distance away. This beautiful detached home is located in a quiet interior lot with greenbelt views. Enjoy warm wood floors throughout the downstairs, granite counters and breakfast bar in the kitchen, plantation shutters, recessed lights, direct 2-car garage access, and a private patio. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Three out of 4 bedrooms have WALK-IN closets! The master bedroom is large and has a private bathroom with dual sinks, powder counter, separate shower and soaking tub, and private toilet room. Take advantage of all the association amenities; pools, parks, basketball and tennis courts, and greenbelt pathways! Easy access to the 5 and the 405 freeways. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.