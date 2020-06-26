All apartments in Irvine
3 Altezza

3 Altezza · No Longer Available
Location

3 Altezza, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Wow, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in desirable Wespark! GREAT LOCATION in the Trovata track. Walk to Plaza Vista Elementary, Plaza Park, tot lots, and the Crossroads shopping center a short distance away. This beautiful detached home is located in a quiet interior lot with greenbelt views. Enjoy warm wood floors throughout the downstairs, granite counters and breakfast bar in the kitchen, plantation shutters, recessed lights, direct 2-car garage access, and a private patio. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Three out of 4 bedrooms have WALK-IN closets! The master bedroom is large and has a private bathroom with dual sinks, powder counter, separate shower and soaking tub, and private toilet room. Take advantage of all the association amenities; pools, parks, basketball and tennis courts, and greenbelt pathways! Easy access to the 5 and the 405 freeways. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Altezza have any available units?
3 Altezza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Altezza have?
Some of 3 Altezza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Altezza currently offering any rent specials?
3 Altezza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Altezza pet-friendly?
No, 3 Altezza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Altezza offer parking?
Yes, 3 Altezza offers parking.
Does 3 Altezza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Altezza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Altezza have a pool?
Yes, 3 Altezza has a pool.
Does 3 Altezza have accessible units?
No, 3 Altezza does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Altezza have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Altezza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Altezza have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Altezza does not have units with air conditioning.
