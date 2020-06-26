29 Spanish Lace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Boasting charming curb appeal & alluring courtyard entry that invites outdoor lounging & entertaining, this stylish townhome is conveniently nestled on a lush tree-lined street, & is ideal for those craving an active lifestyle. Offering the perfect combination of personal & social spaces, w/designer upgrades throughout, this surpasses every home in this price range. Greeted by an enchanting court & garden w/outdoor fireplace, guests are welcome into an inviting foyer that opens to a patio-side office/den that brings sunny inspiration indoors, & could be used as an optional third bedroom with full bath. A comfortable place to entertain, the spacious great room is wired for surround sound & boasts elegant crown molding, handsome built-ins and cozy fireplace, & extends to a chef-inspired kitchen & dining w/custom cabinetry & backsplash, granite countertops, & extended breakfast bar. Secondary bedroom is spacious & bright, or retreat to your third story luxurious master suite w/romantic Juliet’s balcony, large walk-in closet & spa-like bath. Just steps from the resort-style amenities in the exclusive community of Woodbury & walking distance to parks, pools, shopping, dining, & award-winning schools, this model-like home is a rare opportunity at this price.