All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 29 Spanish Lace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
29 Spanish Lace
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

29 Spanish Lace

29 Spanish Lace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29 Spanish Lace, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Boasting charming curb appeal & alluring courtyard entry that invites outdoor lounging & entertaining, this stylish townhome is conveniently nestled on a lush tree-lined street, & is ideal for those craving an active lifestyle. Offering the perfect combination of personal & social spaces, w/designer upgrades throughout, this surpasses every home in this price range. Greeted by an enchanting court & garden w/outdoor fireplace, guests are welcome into an inviting foyer that opens to a patio-side office/den that brings sunny inspiration indoors, & could be used as an optional third bedroom with full bath. A comfortable place to entertain, the spacious great room is wired for surround sound & boasts elegant crown molding, handsome built-ins and cozy fireplace, & extends to a chef-inspired kitchen & dining w/custom cabinetry & backsplash, granite countertops, & extended breakfast bar. Secondary bedroom is spacious & bright, or retreat to your third story luxurious master suite w/romantic Juliet’s balcony, large walk-in closet & spa-like bath. Just steps from the resort-style amenities in the exclusive community of Woodbury & walking distance to parks, pools, shopping, dining, & award-winning schools, this model-like home is a rare opportunity at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Spanish Lace have any available units?
29 Spanish Lace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Spanish Lace have?
Some of 29 Spanish Lace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Spanish Lace currently offering any rent specials?
29 Spanish Lace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Spanish Lace pet-friendly?
No, 29 Spanish Lace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Spanish Lace offer parking?
No, 29 Spanish Lace does not offer parking.
Does 29 Spanish Lace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Spanish Lace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Spanish Lace have a pool?
Yes, 29 Spanish Lace has a pool.
Does 29 Spanish Lace have accessible units?
No, 29 Spanish Lace does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Spanish Lace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Spanish Lace has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Spanish Lace have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Spanish Lace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology