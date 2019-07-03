29 Sandstone

Amenities

***REBUILT in 2014*** LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Mostly REBUILT included all PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL system and 2 TANKLESS WATER HEATERS. Best location in desirable WOODBRIDGE. Turn your dream into reality. 5 bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms , 2865sqft, 3 CAR GARAGES with DRIVE WAY. As you enter the light and bright home, you are welcomed into double door with luxury marble floor enterance. Formal living room has cathedral ceilling and custom fireplace with NEW ENGINEERING WOOD FLOOR. Formal dining room has bay window with seat. Gourmet kitchen features wood cabinets, glass paneled doors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens into the dining room and living room to create an ambience and easy flow for entertaining. Separate family room has NEW ENGINEERING WOOD FLOOR with electric fireplace. Downstairs bedroom with full bathroom. Master bedroom offers double sinks, walk in closet with orgarnizers, recessed lights with ceilling fan and REMODELED bath with custom tile floor, jacuzzi jetted tub, separate shower and upgraded vanity. Spacious laundry room with built in cabinets and a sink is on the second floor! Private backyard featuring a large patio. Located within easy walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping & restaurants, and the amazing Woodbridge resort-style amenities. LOW HOA & NO MELLO ROOS.