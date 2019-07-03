All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

29 Sandstone

29 Sandstone · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

29 Sandstone, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
***REBUILT in 2014*** LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Mostly REBUILT included all PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL system and 2 TANKLESS WATER HEATERS. Best location in desirable WOODBRIDGE. Turn your dream into reality. 5 bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms , 2865sqft, 3 CAR GARAGES with DRIVE WAY. As you enter the light and bright home, you are welcomed into double door with luxury marble floor enterance. Formal living room has cathedral ceilling and custom fireplace with NEW ENGINEERING WOOD FLOOR. Formal dining room has bay window with seat. Gourmet kitchen features wood cabinets, glass paneled doors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens into the dining room and living room to create an ambience and easy flow for entertaining. Separate family room has NEW ENGINEERING WOOD FLOOR with electric fireplace. Downstairs bedroom with full bathroom. Master bedroom offers double sinks, walk in closet with orgarnizers, recessed lights with ceilling fan and REMODELED bath with custom tile floor, jacuzzi jetted tub, separate shower and upgraded vanity. Spacious laundry room with built in cabinets and a sink is on the second floor! Private backyard featuring a large patio. Located within easy walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping & restaurants, and the amazing Woodbridge resort-style amenities. LOW HOA & NO MELLO ROOS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Sandstone have any available units?
29 Sandstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Sandstone have?
Some of 29 Sandstone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Sandstone currently offering any rent specials?
29 Sandstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Sandstone pet-friendly?
No, 29 Sandstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Sandstone offer parking?
Yes, 29 Sandstone offers parking.
Does 29 Sandstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Sandstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Sandstone have a pool?
No, 29 Sandstone does not have a pool.
Does 29 Sandstone have accessible units?
No, 29 Sandstone does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Sandstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Sandstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Sandstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Sandstone does not have units with air conditioning.
