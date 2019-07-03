BEAUTIFUL END UNIT facing a serene greenbelt. REMODELED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with attached 2 car garage. Light and bright living area with a cozy fireplace. Laminite floors throughout. Generous size master bedroom with an attached master bathroom. Enjoy the back patio area for relaxing and BBQing. Fantastic community with 2 pools. Close to Turtle rock community park with free tennis access. Award-winning schools. Submit for pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 Morning Star have any available units?
29 Morning Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Morning Star have?
Some of 29 Morning Star's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Morning Star currently offering any rent specials?
29 Morning Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Morning Star pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Morning Star is pet friendly.
Does 29 Morning Star offer parking?
Yes, 29 Morning Star offers parking.
Does 29 Morning Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Morning Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Morning Star have a pool?
Yes, 29 Morning Star has a pool.
Does 29 Morning Star have accessible units?
No, 29 Morning Star does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Morning Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Morning Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Morning Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Morning Star does not have units with air conditioning.