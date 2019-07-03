29 Morning Star

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT facing a serene greenbelt. REMODELED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with attached 2 car garage. Light and bright living area with a cozy fireplace. Laminite floors throughout. Generous size master bedroom with an attached master bathroom. Enjoy the back patio area for relaxing and BBQing. Fantastic community with 2 pools. Close to Turtle rock community park with free tennis access. Award-winning schools. Submit for pets