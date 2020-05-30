29 Gingerwood

Amenities

Great Location. This open floor plan shows bright and light. The main floor boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace and built-in-media niche. The kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. The enclosed balcony off dining room. The private master suite is upstairs with walk-in closet and office station just outside the door. The master bath features dual sinks, tile floors, a separate shower stall and bath tub. The spacious 2 car attached garage offers plenty of space for parking and storage. The community of Whispering Glen offers a large junior olympic size pool, spa, barbecue. Close to award-winning schools, beach, and shopping.