Irvine, CA
29 Gingerwood
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

29 Gingerwood

29 Gingerwood · (949) 450-8800
Location

29 Gingerwood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great Location. This open floor plan shows bright and light. The main floor boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace and built-in-media niche. The kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. The enclosed balcony off dining room. The private master suite is upstairs with walk-in closet and office station just outside the door. The master bath features dual sinks, tile floors, a separate shower stall and bath tub. The spacious 2 car attached garage offers plenty of space for parking and storage. The community of Whispering Glen offers a large junior olympic size pool, spa, barbecue. Close to award-winning schools, beach, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Gingerwood have any available units?
29 Gingerwood has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Gingerwood have?
Some of 29 Gingerwood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Gingerwood currently offering any rent specials?
29 Gingerwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Gingerwood pet-friendly?
No, 29 Gingerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Gingerwood offer parking?
Yes, 29 Gingerwood does offer parking.
Does 29 Gingerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Gingerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Gingerwood have a pool?
Yes, 29 Gingerwood has a pool.
Does 29 Gingerwood have accessible units?
No, 29 Gingerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Gingerwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Gingerwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Gingerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Gingerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
