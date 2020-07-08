All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

288 Harringay

288 Harringay · No Longer Available
Location

288 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7411c60d4 ---- Beautiful contemporary 3-story condominium located inside Great Park Community. The unit features 2 bedrooms with den, and 2.5 bathrooms, and 1704 Sq. ft. of interior living space. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, upgrade granite countertop, center island, GE stainless steel appliances including built in counter top stove, oven, and commercial grade range hood. Ceramic tile floor inside kitchen and bathrooms, carpet throughout bedrooms and living room. Master bedroom has a spacious walking closet, dual vanities and shower with glass enclosures. Individual laundry room inside the home, and a balcony on second floor.2 car attached garage with direct access. Walking distance to great onsite amenities including community pool, parks, playgrounds, and BBQ area. Easy access to 5 & 133 & 241 fwy. Sorry no pets, except service animals defined in ADA guideline. Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Harringay have any available units?
288 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 288 Harringay have?
Some of 288 Harringay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
288 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Harringay pet-friendly?
No, 288 Harringay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 288 Harringay offer parking?
Yes, 288 Harringay offers parking.
Does 288 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Harringay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Harringay have a pool?
Yes, 288 Harringay has a pool.
Does 288 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 288 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Harringay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.

