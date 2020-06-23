28 Whispering Pine

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful executive home in Northwood Pointe gated community. Prime, corner location, just a stone's throw to Canyonview Elementary school and a short stroll to Northwood High. Open floor plan with living and dining with vaulted ceilings. Family room with fireplace open to nook and kitchen with center island. Four bedrooms upstairs + den on main level which could be used as a fifth bedroom if desired. Three and one half bathrooms. Turnkey condition. Extra Large backyard, two car garage with long driveway and great assoc. amenities.