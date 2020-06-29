All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 28 Dahlia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Dahlia
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

28 Dahlia

28 Dahlia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28 Dahlia, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This "Cypress Plan 2" is in an interior tract location within gated Oak Creek with no homes behind! It is one of the ONLY homes boasting a full length, private driveway and parking for 4 cars PLUS a direct access garage! Featuring a large wrap around yard with custom patio cover, spacious grassy lawn and mature landscaping for ultimate privacy! Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring, plush carpet, custom window coverings and ceiling fans! Entertain in a remodeled kitchen with extended height cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, over-sized granite island with sit-up counter top PLUS wine fridge and microwave! Enjoy a very short walk to the main pool, tennis, volleyball, tot-lots, Oak Creek Elementary, and a variety of upscale dining options in the Oak Creek promenade!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Dahlia have any available units?
28 Dahlia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Dahlia have?
Some of 28 Dahlia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Dahlia currently offering any rent specials?
28 Dahlia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Dahlia pet-friendly?
No, 28 Dahlia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Dahlia offer parking?
Yes, 28 Dahlia offers parking.
Does 28 Dahlia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Dahlia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Dahlia have a pool?
Yes, 28 Dahlia has a pool.
Does 28 Dahlia have accessible units?
No, 28 Dahlia does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Dahlia have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Dahlia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Dahlia have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Dahlia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology