This "Cypress Plan 2" is in an interior tract location within gated Oak Creek with no homes behind! It is one of the ONLY homes boasting a full length, private driveway and parking for 4 cars PLUS a direct access garage! Featuring a large wrap around yard with custom patio cover, spacious grassy lawn and mature landscaping for ultimate privacy! Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring, plush carpet, custom window coverings and ceiling fans! Entertain in a remodeled kitchen with extended height cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, over-sized granite island with sit-up counter top PLUS wine fridge and microwave! Enjoy a very short walk to the main pool, tennis, volleyball, tot-lots, Oak Creek Elementary, and a variety of upscale dining options in the Oak Creek promenade!!