28 Climbing Vine

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This fabulous home is highly upgraded like a model home and sits on a quite and private Cul-de-sac location. Two of the nice features of this home are the corner lot location with no neighbor to one side and it sits on one of the larger lots in the community. Other features include; Hillside views from front and rear, professional landscaping, stainless steel appliances, Hardwood flooring, custom paint and beams, custom closets throughout including garage, custom shutters, granite kitchen counter tops, Recessed lighting, large back yard, outdoor island with Viking barbecue, sink and ice chest built-in, finished floor in the garage, family room with surround sound and a HUGE storage in the garage, this is a must see ..... The Turtle Ridge Community is a resort style community that includes parks, large swimming pool, spa and workout facility.