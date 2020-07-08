All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 27 Galena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
27 Galena
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

27 Galena

27 Galena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27 Galena, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Most desirable Northpark Square Bel Aire plan 2. PREMIUM corner-lot location! Luxurious hardwood flooring and upgraded tile, carpet throughout. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Charming family room adjacent to the kitchen with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with Granite countertop, full splash, center island, walk-in pantry and dining area. Romantic master suite with large oval tub, separate shower, his and her walk-in closet. All upstairs bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry room with basin and storage cabinets. Upgrades also include crown moldings, custom paint, new plantation shutters. 2-car direct access garage with long driveway. Professionally designed landscape with custom fountain and plants. Enjoy association amenities of pool, park, Bar-B-Q area and sport courts. Close to award winning schools and easy access to freeway, shopping center and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Galena have any available units?
27 Galena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Galena have?
Some of 27 Galena's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Galena currently offering any rent specials?
27 Galena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Galena pet-friendly?
No, 27 Galena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Galena offer parking?
Yes, 27 Galena offers parking.
Does 27 Galena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Galena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Galena have a pool?
Yes, 27 Galena has a pool.
Does 27 Galena have accessible units?
No, 27 Galena does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Galena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Galena has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Galena have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Galena does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology