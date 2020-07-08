Amenities

Most desirable Northpark Square Bel Aire plan 2. PREMIUM corner-lot location! Luxurious hardwood flooring and upgraded tile, carpet throughout. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Charming family room adjacent to the kitchen with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with Granite countertop, full splash, center island, walk-in pantry and dining area. Romantic master suite with large oval tub, separate shower, his and her walk-in closet. All upstairs bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry room with basin and storage cabinets. Upgrades also include crown moldings, custom paint, new plantation shutters. 2-car direct access garage with long driveway. Professionally designed landscape with custom fountain and plants. Enjoy association amenities of pool, park, Bar-B-Q area and sport courts. Close to award winning schools and easy access to freeway, shopping center and restaurants.