Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

27 Firwood #24

27 Firwood · No Longer Available
Location

27 Firwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Woodbridge Irvine! - $300 credit for a move in bonus!! (credited after 6 payments)

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs town home in Irvine. Walk into your large living room leading out to the balcony with additional storage room. Wall air conditioner in the living room as well as 2 portable air conditioners provided. Open kitchen and dining area with windows to enjoy the treeline views. Both bedrooms have large deep wall to wall closet space. Indoor laundry closet also offers additional storage space.Walking distance to the North Lake, North Lake Tennis Club & Blue Ribbon East Shore Elementary school. Best amenities to enjoy everyday life such as: 2 Lakes with docks,2 beach lagoons, paddle, kayak, canoes, hydro bikes in addition to numerous pools, spas, tennis courts, and volley ball courts. Close to shopping & dining, plus easy access to 5 & 405 freeway.

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4918290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Firwood #24 have any available units?
27 Firwood #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Firwood #24 have?
Some of 27 Firwood #24's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Firwood #24 currently offering any rent specials?
27 Firwood #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Firwood #24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Firwood #24 is pet friendly.
Does 27 Firwood #24 offer parking?
No, 27 Firwood #24 does not offer parking.
Does 27 Firwood #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Firwood #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Firwood #24 have a pool?
Yes, 27 Firwood #24 has a pool.
Does 27 Firwood #24 have accessible units?
No, 27 Firwood #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Firwood #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Firwood #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Firwood #24 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Firwood #24 has units with air conditioning.
