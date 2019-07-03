27 Firwood #24

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Woodbridge Irvine! - $300 credit for a move in bonus!! (credited after 6 payments)



Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs town home in Irvine. Walk into your large living room leading out to the balcony with additional storage room. Wall air conditioner in the living room as well as 2 portable air conditioners provided. Open kitchen and dining area with windows to enjoy the treeline views. Both bedrooms have large deep wall to wall closet space. Indoor laundry closet also offers additional storage space.Walking distance to the North Lake, North Lake Tennis Club & Blue Ribbon East Shore Elementary school. Best amenities to enjoy everyday life such as: 2 Lakes with docks,2 beach lagoons, paddle, kayak, canoes, hydro bikes in addition to numerous pools, spas, tennis courts, and volley ball courts. Close to shopping & dining, plus easy access to 5 & 405 freeway.



Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4918290)