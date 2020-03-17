27 Eagle Point

Amenities

Woodbridge GEM! Granite counters! Stainless sink! . JUST Painted. Newly UPDATED baths. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Huge Living Area with Fireplace. 2 Car Attached Direct Access Garage with Laundry. Downstairs Powder Room. Large Master Suite with Walk In Closet. Master Bath with Soaking Tub/Shower Combo. Large Secondary Bedrooms, 1 has Walk In Closet. Hall Bath with Tub and Shower. Easy Access to all Services and Freeway. Close to IVC Campus, Fallbrook Park nearby. Top Notch Irvine Schools! SIMPLY Perfect!