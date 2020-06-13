All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

27 Bombay

27 Bombay · No Longer Available
Location

27 Bombay, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PREMIUM CORNER LOT LOCATION, exquisitely upgraded, in gated Northwood Estates Bella Rosa featuring Four bedrooms (a FULL bedroom and bath on the main level) PLUS a master retreat and a main level office, Three baths and a 2-car garage with built-in storage and epoxy floor! Spacious and open floor plan with a popular Great Room with French Doors leading to private courtyard with stone hardscape, built-in BBQ, fire pit and tranquil water feature! Upgrades include, hardwood and travertine flooring, plush designer carpet, custom paint, multiple ceiling fans, plantation shutters, decorative glass, romantic fireplace and upper level view balcony! Gourmet kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters/sit-up island, Stainless steel appliance package (refrigerator included), upgraded rich wood cabinetry, and computer niche! Spacious master suite with professionally organized walk-in closet, spacious retreat and opulent master bath includes dual vanities and a separate tub/shower! Enjoy award-winning Irvine schools and resort-style amenities! Close proximity to major freeways, toll road and upscale shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Bombay have any available units?
27 Bombay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Bombay have?
Some of 27 Bombay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Bombay currently offering any rent specials?
27 Bombay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Bombay pet-friendly?
No, 27 Bombay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Bombay offer parking?
Yes, 27 Bombay offers parking.
Does 27 Bombay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Bombay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Bombay have a pool?
No, 27 Bombay does not have a pool.
Does 27 Bombay have accessible units?
No, 27 Bombay does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Bombay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Bombay has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Bombay have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Bombay does not have units with air conditioning.
