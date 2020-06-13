Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

PREMIUM CORNER LOT LOCATION, exquisitely upgraded, in gated Northwood Estates Bella Rosa featuring Four bedrooms (a FULL bedroom and bath on the main level) PLUS a master retreat and a main level office, Three baths and a 2-car garage with built-in storage and epoxy floor! Spacious and open floor plan with a popular Great Room with French Doors leading to private courtyard with stone hardscape, built-in BBQ, fire pit and tranquil water feature! Upgrades include, hardwood and travertine flooring, plush designer carpet, custom paint, multiple ceiling fans, plantation shutters, decorative glass, romantic fireplace and upper level view balcony! Gourmet kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters/sit-up island, Stainless steel appliance package (refrigerator included), upgraded rich wood cabinetry, and computer niche! Spacious master suite with professionally organized walk-in closet, spacious retreat and opulent master bath includes dual vanities and a separate tub/shower! Enjoy award-winning Irvine schools and resort-style amenities! Close proximity to major freeways, toll road and upscale shopping!