Amenities
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! highly desirable Orchard Hill home sitting in a huge private corner lot. Open floor plan creates a bright and spacious feeling with breath-taking orchard and city views. This home offers ultimate privacy- situated on an end corner lot with no neighbors behind and back! Long driveway, Gourmet kitchen is complete with 5 burner stainless steel stove, built-in hood & microwave. Granite Island is perfect for socializing with friends and family. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet. All bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful glass backsplash and custom sink. Short walking distance to prestigious Northwood High. Indulge in resort-style amenities including 2 Jr. Olympic pools with cabanas, tot lots, spas, great lawn, sport courts and more. Truly the best of Irvine is here in the well-planned community of Orchard Hill!