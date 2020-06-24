All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

261 Rodeo

261 Rodeo · No Longer Available
Location

261 Rodeo, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! highly desirable Orchard Hill home sitting in a huge private corner lot. Open floor plan creates a bright and spacious feeling with breath-taking orchard and city views. This home offers ultimate privacy- situated on an end corner lot with no neighbors behind and back! Long driveway, Gourmet kitchen is complete with 5 burner stainless steel stove, built-in hood & microwave. Granite Island is perfect for socializing with friends and family. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet. All bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful glass backsplash and custom sink. Short walking distance to prestigious Northwood High. Indulge in resort-style amenities including 2 Jr. Olympic pools with cabanas, tot lots, spas, great lawn, sport courts and more. Truly the best of Irvine is here in the well-planned community of Orchard Hill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Rodeo have any available units?
261 Rodeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 261 Rodeo have?
Some of 261 Rodeo's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Rodeo currently offering any rent specials?
261 Rodeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Rodeo pet-friendly?
No, 261 Rodeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 261 Rodeo offer parking?
Yes, 261 Rodeo offers parking.
Does 261 Rodeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Rodeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Rodeo have a pool?
Yes, 261 Rodeo has a pool.
Does 261 Rodeo have accessible units?
No, 261 Rodeo does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Rodeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Rodeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Rodeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Rodeo does not have units with air conditioning.

