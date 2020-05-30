26 Sedgewick

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Detached home in the highly desired Stonegate Village Community of Irvine. 3 bed 2.5 bath in a premium lot with a good size yard. Highly upgraded with wood floor throughout the house. Spacious entryway into the living room. Downstairs half bath for convenience. Granite countertop with generous amount of cabinet space. Kitchen sink is conveniently located in the kitchen island which opens up to the living room. Upgraded Whirlpool GAS stove and dishwasher. Completely finished yard ready for your outdoor entertaining! All three bedrooms are located upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with large windows to allow ample amount of sunlight. Two additional bedrooms across the hallway from the master bedroom which are perfect as kids bedrooms or an office. Hallway bathroom feature a double sink and an extra large bathtub. Upstairs laundry for your convenience along with linen closet.

Amenities include 4 resort like pools, 7 parks, basketball courts, a baseball field, tennis courts and more. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School with a rating of 9. Assigned to Stonegate Elementary K-6 (9 out of 10), Sierra Vista 7-8 (9 out of 10), & Northwood High School 9-12 (9 out of 10)