Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:35 PM

26 Sedgewick

26 Sedgewick · No Longer Available
Location

26 Sedgewick, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Detached home in the highly desired Stonegate Village Community of Irvine. 3 bed 2.5 bath in a premium lot with a good size yard. Highly upgraded with wood floor throughout the house. Spacious entryway into the living room. Downstairs half bath for convenience. Granite countertop with generous amount of cabinet space. Kitchen sink is conveniently located in the kitchen island which opens up to the living room. Upgraded Whirlpool GAS stove and dishwasher. Completely finished yard ready for your outdoor entertaining! All three bedrooms are located upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with large windows to allow ample amount of sunlight. Two additional bedrooms across the hallway from the master bedroom which are perfect as kids bedrooms or an office. Hallway bathroom feature a double sink and an extra large bathtub. Upstairs laundry for your convenience along with linen closet.
Amenities include 4 resort like pools, 7 parks, basketball courts, a baseball field, tennis courts and more. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School with a rating of 9. Assigned to Stonegate Elementary K-6 (9 out of 10), Sierra Vista 7-8 (9 out of 10), & Northwood High School 9-12 (9 out of 10)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Sedgewick have any available units?
26 Sedgewick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Sedgewick have?
Some of 26 Sedgewick's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Sedgewick currently offering any rent specials?
26 Sedgewick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Sedgewick pet-friendly?
No, 26 Sedgewick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Sedgewick offer parking?
Yes, 26 Sedgewick offers parking.
Does 26 Sedgewick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Sedgewick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Sedgewick have a pool?
Yes, 26 Sedgewick has a pool.
Does 26 Sedgewick have accessible units?
No, 26 Sedgewick does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Sedgewick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Sedgewick has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Sedgewick have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Sedgewick does not have units with air conditioning.
