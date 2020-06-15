All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 PM

26 Dahlia

26 Dahlia · (949) 636-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Dahlia, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate 4 bed/3 bath home in gated community of Oak Creek. Spacious home with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with island & quartz countertops, and beautifully landscaped front and backyards. Offers both a family room off the kitchen and a living room with formal dining area makes this home great for entertaining guests. Master bedroom with separate shower & tub. Convenient upstairs laundry room. 2-car garage with private driveway. Resort style community amenities includes pool, spa, and recreation areas. Walking distance to award winning schools, shopping, and dining. Short drive to Irvine Spectrum and UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Dahlia have any available units?
26 Dahlia has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Dahlia have?
Some of 26 Dahlia's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Dahlia currently offering any rent specials?
26 Dahlia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Dahlia pet-friendly?
No, 26 Dahlia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Dahlia offer parking?
Yes, 26 Dahlia does offer parking.
Does 26 Dahlia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Dahlia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Dahlia have a pool?
Yes, 26 Dahlia has a pool.
Does 26 Dahlia have accessible units?
No, 26 Dahlia does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Dahlia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Dahlia has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Dahlia have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Dahlia does not have units with air conditioning.
