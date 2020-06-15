Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Immaculate 4 bed/3 bath home in gated community of Oak Creek. Spacious home with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with island & quartz countertops, and beautifully landscaped front and backyards. Offers both a family room off the kitchen and a living room with formal dining area makes this home great for entertaining guests. Master bedroom with separate shower & tub. Convenient upstairs laundry room. 2-car garage with private driveway. Resort style community amenities includes pool, spa, and recreation areas. Walking distance to award winning schools, shopping, and dining. Short drive to Irvine Spectrum and UCI.