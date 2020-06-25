All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 26 Copper Leaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
26 Copper Leaf
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

26 Copper Leaf

26 Copper Leaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26 Copper Leaf, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Listing Broker John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 John@JohnSturdevant.com $3,200 per month lease. Well located single family detached home in wonderful Irvine neighborhood with highly desirable top rated schools. Nicely upgraded and very well maintained. Great room floorplan, real wood floors on first level. Island kitchen with granite counters, LED recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Impressive master suite with large walk in closet, dual sinks and large vanity, separate shower and bathtub. 2 nice size secondary bedrooms, upstairs laundry room with hookups for full size washer and dryer. Direct access 2 car garage with remote opener, storage cabinets and full driveway. Private backyard with patio cover and grass and gardener included. No smokers. One year or longer lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Copper Leaf have any available units?
26 Copper Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Copper Leaf have?
Some of 26 Copper Leaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Copper Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
26 Copper Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Copper Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 26 Copper Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Copper Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 26 Copper Leaf offers parking.
Does 26 Copper Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Copper Leaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Copper Leaf have a pool?
No, 26 Copper Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 26 Copper Leaf have accessible units?
No, 26 Copper Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Copper Leaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Copper Leaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Copper Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Copper Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology