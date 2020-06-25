26 Copper Leaf

Amenities

Call Listing Broker John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 John@JohnSturdevant.com $3,200 per month lease. Well located single family detached home in wonderful Irvine neighborhood with highly desirable top rated schools. Nicely upgraded and very well maintained. Great room floorplan, real wood floors on first level. Island kitchen with granite counters, LED recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Impressive master suite with large walk in closet, dual sinks and large vanity, separate shower and bathtub. 2 nice size secondary bedrooms, upstairs laundry room with hookups for full size washer and dryer. Direct access 2 car garage with remote opener, storage cabinets and full driveway. Private backyard with patio cover and grass and gardener included. No smokers. One year or longer lease is preferred.