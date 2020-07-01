All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

255 STREAMWOOD

255 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

255 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Ground level End unit with front door facing north and side door facing west approx with patio off dining room next to kitchen. Photos show carpeting but laminate wood flooring to be installed Oct 15. NOT a studio. This is full bedroom. Spacious bath with double closets and shower over tub. Kitchen with greenhouse window over the sink. Handicap accessible. Convenient location near the pool and laundry room...easy walk but not noisy. Complex with streams and waterways winding throughout. Two pools and spas with tennis courts across the street. Assigned carport parking. Walking distance to shopping and banks and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 STREAMWOOD have any available units?
255 STREAMWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 255 STREAMWOOD have?
Some of 255 STREAMWOOD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 STREAMWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
255 STREAMWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 STREAMWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 255 STREAMWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 255 STREAMWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 255 STREAMWOOD offers parking.
Does 255 STREAMWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 STREAMWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 STREAMWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 255 STREAMWOOD has a pool.
Does 255 STREAMWOOD have accessible units?
Yes, 255 STREAMWOOD has accessible units.
Does 255 STREAMWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 STREAMWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 STREAMWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 STREAMWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

