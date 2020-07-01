255 STREAMWOOD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Ground level End unit with front door facing north and side door facing west approx with patio off dining room next to kitchen. Photos show carpeting but laminate wood flooring to be installed Oct 15. NOT a studio. This is full bedroom. Spacious bath with double closets and shower over tub. Kitchen with greenhouse window over the sink. Handicap accessible. Convenient location near the pool and laundry room...easy walk but not noisy. Complex with streams and waterways winding throughout. Two pools and spas with tennis courts across the street. Assigned carport parking. Walking distance to shopping and banks and parks.