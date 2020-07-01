Ground level End unit with front door facing north and side door facing west approx with patio off dining room next to kitchen. Photos show carpeting but laminate wood flooring to be installed Oct 15. NOT a studio. This is full bedroom. Spacious bath with double closets and shower over tub. Kitchen with greenhouse window over the sink. Handicap accessible. Convenient location near the pool and laundry room...easy walk but not noisy. Complex with streams and waterways winding throughout. Two pools and spas with tennis courts across the street. Assigned carport parking. Walking distance to shopping and banks and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 STREAMWOOD have any available units?
255 STREAMWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 255 STREAMWOOD have?
Some of 255 STREAMWOOD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 STREAMWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
255 STREAMWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.