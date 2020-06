Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Brand new one bedroom and one bathroom at the Central Park west, very close to UCI, Irvine Business Complex, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and Irvine spectrum.With Fridge, washer and dryer equipped. The very beautiful club provides fitness, swimming pool and rest area. Two separate parking spaces in the Ist floor.