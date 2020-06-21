All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
25 Woodcrest
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:04 AM

25 Woodcrest

25 Woodcrest · (949) 632-5282
Location

25 Woodcrest, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3214 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional home in coveted Turtle Ridge community of Chaumont. Upgraded throughout. Main house has 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island with granite counters. Kitchen opens to a great room style family room. Formal living/dining room are an entertainer's delight. French doors throughout allow for an abundance of natural light. Vaulted beamed ceilings. Luxurious master suite has fireplace, separate retreat and large bathroom with dual vanities, deep tub, walk-in shower and extremely large walk-in closet complete with closet organizer. Detached Casita with one bedroom, one bath and bonus room is perfect for guests, live-ins, hobby or office. Beautiful private pool provides resort style living. Interior courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Open views of the mountains, canyons, hills and city lights. Extremely private location. Highly rated Irvine schools. Convenient to highways, beaches and world class shopping and restaurants at Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Woodcrest have any available units?
25 Woodcrest has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Woodcrest have?
Some of 25 Woodcrest's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Woodcrest currently offering any rent specials?
25 Woodcrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Woodcrest pet-friendly?
No, 25 Woodcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Woodcrest offer parking?
Yes, 25 Woodcrest does offer parking.
Does 25 Woodcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Woodcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Woodcrest have a pool?
Yes, 25 Woodcrest has a pool.
Does 25 Woodcrest have accessible units?
No, 25 Woodcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Woodcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Woodcrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Woodcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Woodcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
