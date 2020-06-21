25 Woodcrest

Amenities

Exceptional home in coveted Turtle Ridge community of Chaumont. Upgraded throughout. Main house has 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island with granite counters. Kitchen opens to a great room style family room. Formal living/dining room are an entertainer's delight. French doors throughout allow for an abundance of natural light. Vaulted beamed ceilings. Luxurious master suite has fireplace, separate retreat and large bathroom with dual vanities, deep tub, walk-in shower and extremely large walk-in closet complete with closet organizer. Detached Casita with one bedroom, one bath and bonus room is perfect for guests, live-ins, hobby or office. Beautiful private pool provides resort style living. Interior courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Open views of the mountains, canyons, hills and city lights. Extremely private location. Highly rated Irvine schools. Convenient to highways, beaches and world class shopping and restaurants at Fashion Island.