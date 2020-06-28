All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

25 Secret

25 Secret Gdn · No Longer Available
Location

25 Secret Gdn, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Beautiful cul-de-sac home located in the Northwood II gated community. Gorgeous kitchen, white ceramic tile counter tops, abundant cabinetry, large center island, generous family, cozy fireplace, patio cover, and a great backyard. Four-bedroom home, 3 bathrooms, 2419 sf, walking distance to park, pool and clubhouse. For your convenience there is one-bedroom downstairs. Ideal location within the Irvine School District. Inspired kitchen features bright white cabinetry, extensive counter space and spacious island overlooking casual dining area. Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Secret have any available units?
25 Secret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Secret have?
Some of 25 Secret's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Secret currently offering any rent specials?
25 Secret is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Secret pet-friendly?
No, 25 Secret is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Secret offer parking?
No, 25 Secret does not offer parking.
Does 25 Secret have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Secret offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Secret have a pool?
Yes, 25 Secret has a pool.
Does 25 Secret have accessible units?
No, 25 Secret does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Secret have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Secret does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Secret have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Secret does not have units with air conditioning.
