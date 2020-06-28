Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful cul-de-sac home located in the Northwood II gated community. Gorgeous kitchen, white ceramic tile counter tops, abundant cabinetry, large center island, generous family, cozy fireplace, patio cover, and a great backyard. Four-bedroom home, 3 bathrooms, 2419 sf, walking distance to park, pool and clubhouse. For your convenience there is one-bedroom downstairs. Ideal location within the Irvine School District. Inspired kitchen features bright white cabinetry, extensive counter space and spacious island overlooking casual dining area. Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Available Now.