All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 25 Quartet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Quartet
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

25 Quartet

25 Quartet · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 Quartet, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to one of the most desirable floor plans in Woodbury. The town-home boasts many fine features and upgrades, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances; master suite dual vanities, walk-in closets; all wood flooring through out main and bathrooms, new carpet on 2nd floor. A office area with build in desk and cabinets on 2nd floor; new paint; wood plantation blinds; inside upstairs laundry room; whole house recessed lights throughout; and much more. Cross street is community park for your family and kids to enjoy time there. The Woodbury community has resort style amenities such as pools, parks, sports courts, clubhouse, etc. It is close to shopping, hiking & biking trails, and freeways. Irvine School District. This is the place for you to call HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Quartet have any available units?
25 Quartet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Quartet have?
Some of 25 Quartet's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Quartet currently offering any rent specials?
25 Quartet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Quartet pet-friendly?
No, 25 Quartet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Quartet offer parking?
Yes, 25 Quartet offers parking.
Does 25 Quartet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Quartet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Quartet have a pool?
Yes, 25 Quartet has a pool.
Does 25 Quartet have accessible units?
No, 25 Quartet does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Quartet have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Quartet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Quartet have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Quartet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology