25 Quartet

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to one of the most desirable floor plans in Woodbury. The town-home boasts many fine features and upgrades, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances; master suite dual vanities, walk-in closets; all wood flooring through out main and bathrooms, new carpet on 2nd floor. A office area with build in desk and cabinets on 2nd floor; new paint; wood plantation blinds; inside upstairs laundry room; whole house recessed lights throughout; and much more. Cross street is community park for your family and kids to enjoy time there. The Woodbury community has resort style amenities such as pools, parks, sports courts, clubhouse, etc. It is close to shopping, hiking & biking trails, and freeways. Irvine School District. This is the place for you to call HOME!!!