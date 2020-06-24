All apartments in Irvine
242 Overbrook
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

242 Overbrook

242 Overbrook · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

242 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Irvine Villages 2 Bedroom; 2 1/2 Bath Condo for Lease - For Lease! Popular Santa Maria, plan 2 model in the Stonegate Community features 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2 1/2 baths and a loft with a build in desk and shelve. This will cared for condo has a bright and airy open floor plan with an atrium court, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpet up; plantation shutters throughout, recessed lighting, celling fans in both upstairs bedrooms, custom closet shelves, water softener. PLEASE NOTE: There is an oversized garage that is ELECTRIC CAR READY and has a work bench and extra storage. A short walking distance to Irvine Unified School Districts award winning Stonegate Elementary school. Centrally located to all of Stonegate community amenities including pools and playgrounds. The Woodbury Town Center and the Jeffrey Open Space Walking Trail are within walking distance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Overbrook have any available units?
242 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 242 Overbrook have?
Some of 242 Overbrook's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
242 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 242 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 242 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 242 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 242 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Overbrook have a pool?
Yes, 242 Overbrook has a pool.
Does 242 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 242 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
