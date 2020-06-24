242 Overbrook

Amenities

Irvine Villages 2 Bedroom; 2 1/2 Bath Condo for Lease - For Lease! Popular Santa Maria, plan 2 model in the Stonegate Community features 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2 1/2 baths and a loft with a build in desk and shelve. This will cared for condo has a bright and airy open floor plan with an atrium court, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpet up; plantation shutters throughout, recessed lighting, celling fans in both upstairs bedrooms, custom closet shelves, water softener. PLEASE NOTE: There is an oversized garage that is ELECTRIC CAR READY and has a work bench and extra storage. A short walking distance to Irvine Unified School Districts award winning Stonegate Elementary school. Centrally located to all of Stonegate community amenities including pools and playgrounds. The Woodbury Town Center and the Jeffrey Open Space Walking Trail are within walking distance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4766700)