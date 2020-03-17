All apartments in Irvine
Location

24 Starwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome Home to this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo nestled inside a private row of Condos. One Bedroom with its own Bath located on the first level downstairs at the Patio Level and the Main Master Suite, Living Area and Kitchen are located on the second level. Master Suite has Dual Sinks and a nice size walk-in closet. The lower level Bedroom also has its own Bath with Dual Sinks. Laundry Area is located on the first level with Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage. New Laminate wood flooring throughout. Located close to public Walking Trails, the Tustin Sports Park, public Tennis Courts and Homestead Park. Enjoy all that this community has to offer with its pool, spa, kiddy pool and BBQ's. Belongs to very highly-rated Tustin School District: Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle, and Beckman High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Starwood have any available units?
24 Starwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Starwood have?
Some of 24 Starwood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Starwood currently offering any rent specials?
24 Starwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Starwood pet-friendly?
No, 24 Starwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Starwood offer parking?
Yes, 24 Starwood offers parking.
Does 24 Starwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Starwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Starwood have a pool?
Yes, 24 Starwood has a pool.
Does 24 Starwood have accessible units?
No, 24 Starwood does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Starwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Starwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Starwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Starwood does not have units with air conditioning.
