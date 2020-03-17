24 Starwood

Amenities

Welcome Home to this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo nestled inside a private row of Condos. One Bedroom with its own Bath located on the first level downstairs at the Patio Level and the Main Master Suite, Living Area and Kitchen are located on the second level. Master Suite has Dual Sinks and a nice size walk-in closet. The lower level Bedroom also has its own Bath with Dual Sinks. Laundry Area is located on the first level with Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage. New Laminate wood flooring throughout. Located close to public Walking Trails, the Tustin Sports Park, public Tennis Courts and Homestead Park. Enjoy all that this community has to offer with its pool, spa, kiddy pool and BBQ's. Belongs to very highly-rated Tustin School District: Myford Elementary, Pioneer Middle, and Beckman High.