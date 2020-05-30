24 Glenhurst

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

**Back on the Market**Light And Bright, Very Well Cared For, Beautiful Single-Story Condo Located In The Heart Of The Woodbridge Community Of Irvine. Featuring 2 Bedrooms And 2 Bathrooms, Excellent Condition And Prime Location In An Excellent School District, This Home Have It All To Be An Excellent Starter For Anyone Looking For A Place Called Home. Upon Entry, You Will See A Great Floorplan With A High Vaulted Ceiling At The Foyer Followed By Open Space Living Room With A Cozy Fireplace. The Spacious Master Bedroom Features A Huge Closet And A Master Bathroom That Has Its Separate Shower And Tub. The Second Guest Bedroom Has A View Of The Front Garden With Lots Of Sunshine Shines Through It. Kitchen Utilizes Upgraded Recessed Lighting Combined With A Breakfast Nook And Direct Access To The Two-Car Attached Garage. Washer/Dryer Hook Ups In Garage. The Irvine School District Has One Of The Highest Academic Performance Ratings Nationwide. Close To John Wayne Airport, World Famous Beaches, World Class Shopping At The District, The Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, Tustin Marketplace, And More. Woodbridge Amenities Offering 2 Beach Lagoons, 22 Pools, 16 Spas, 13 Wading Pools,24 Tennis Courts, Including 2 Lakes, Numerous Parks With Play Equipment, Volleyball Courts, Horseshoe Facilities, A Fitness Course, Walking Trails.